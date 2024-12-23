Broncos LB Nik Bonitto: We play like we have a chip on our shoulder (1:59)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It was not on the usual recovery regimen for the Denver Broncos, but kicker Wil Lutz and linebacker Alex Singleton spent at least part of their holiday week schedule in one of the city's holiday traditions.

The two had cameo appearances in the Colorado Ballet's performance of the Nutcracker Sunday evening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. They participated in the opening sequence of the Arabian dance scene and took a bow with the rest of the cast after the performance.

An annual part of the Colorado Ballet's slate of performances, the Nutcracker runs between Nov. 30 and Dec. 29. The Broncos played last Thursday night in SoFi Stadium -- a 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers -- so the two players did not have a game Sunday.

Lutz and Singleton were briefly on stage with the company's Sarah Tryon and Josh Allenback. Backstage, Singleton told the Colorado Ballet's digital team he rated his performance "a solid seven'' while Lutz gave himself an eight because "I didn't blink the whole time.''

Lutz had made both of his field goal attempts in last Thursday's game and Singleton continues his recovery from a Week 3 knee injury when he tore his ACL in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos hope to extend their season well beyond the Nutcracker's run. They will clinch a playoff spot with a win in at least one of their final two regular season games -- Saturday in Cincinnati or against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season finale.

It would be their first playoff trip since the Super Bowl 50 win to close out the 2015 season.