MNF Week 17 ESPN schedule: How to watch Lions vs. 49ers

Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the NFL slate culminates with a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The Detroit Lions (13-2) head west to face the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) on "Monday Night Football." San Francisco rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to defeat Detroit 34-31 in last season's conference title game and advanced to Super Bowl LVIII, where the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Though San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention, the 49ers can still play spoiler and foil the Lions' plans. The Lions can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage with a win and a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Detroit has never been a No. 1 seed.

Here are key facts about the "Monday Night Football" game:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

"Monday Night Countdown" -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

Lions at 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the NFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.