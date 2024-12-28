Chargers' Derius Davis reels in pretty TD pass from Justin Herbert

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with second-year wide receiver Derius Davis for the game's first score in Saturday's matchup with the New England Patriots.

Davis beat his defender on a crossing route and leaped for the 23-yard score, tucking the ball in from his fingertips.

Davis, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, has mainly spent his time as a special teams returner with the Chargers. But in recent weeks, he has become a more significant part of the team's passing offense.

Saturday's catch was the second touchdown of Davis' career. He caught his first in last week's win over the Broncos.

It was Herbert's seventh touchdown of 20-plus air yards this season, tied for third most in the NFL.