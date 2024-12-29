Camryn Bynum recovers a fumble and brings together his teammates to do a "High School Musical" celebration. (0:17)

The Minnesota Vikings' elaborate touchdown celebrations have been one of the season's most entertaining storylines, and they delivered another unforgettable moment in Week 17.

This time, the defense stole the show, drawing inspiration from the 2006 Disney Channel classic television film "High School Musical." On the Green Bay Packers' opening drive, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery stripped the ball from running back Josh Jacobs, and safety Camryn Bynum pounced on the fumble to give the Vikings possession.

But what happened next was pure showmanship.

After the turnover, the Vikings' defense gathered in the end zone and broke into the choreography from the movie's iconic finale, "We're All In This Together."

The synchronized claps, jumps and spins inspired Disney Channel nostalgia, much to the delight of fans at the stadium and viewers at home.

This latest celebration adds to a season-long highlight reel of creative antics that have cemented the Vikings as one of the NFL's choreography kings. Previous celebrations have included tributes to other Disney Channel films, including "The Parent Trap" and "Camp Rock."

Whether it's paying homage to pop culture or creating viral moments, the Vikings continue to show that they're not just winning games -- they're having fun doing it.

With the playoffs on the horizon, one question remains: What will they pull off next?