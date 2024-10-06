Aaron Rodgers' three interceptions include a pick-six as the Jets fall to the Vikings in London 23-17. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

From Stone Cold Steve Austin to Michael Jackson, pop culture references have always made for popular inspiration for NFL celebrations.

On Sunday morning in the NFL's first British game of the year, the Minnesota Vikings' defense threw it back to the 1990s for an unlikely movie reference after a first-quarter interception.

Disney released "The Parent Trap" in 1998, a remake of a 1961 romcom of the same name, starring Lindsay Lohan as a pair of twins who were separated soon after birth before reuniting by coincidence at a summer camp years later. In the movie, Lohan's Annie James character, who lives in London, has a distinctive (and lengthy) handshake with her family's butler, Martin.

Playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, Vikings defensive backs Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus paid homage to James' roots in the city, re-creating the handshake -- hip bumps and all.

Bynum, Metellus and the rest of the Minnesota defense would have plenty further reason to celebrate as the game went on. Their first-quarter interception would be one of three such takeaways by the Vikings -- including a pick-six the drive prior -- as Minnesota left London with a 23-17 victory.