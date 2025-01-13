Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Keisean Nixon wants to be done returning kicks, and not just because the two-time All-Pro return man fumbled the opening kickoff in the Green Bay Packers' playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Instead, he wants to focus full time on his defensive duties as cornerback. And not just any cornerback.

"I want to be CB1," Nixon said Monday as players cleaned out their lockers for the offseason. "CB1 is not doing kick returns. That's just what it is."

Nixon moved into a more prolific role on defense this past season after playing mostly in a part-time role as the slot or third cornerback in the Packers' nickel packages in previous seasons. The addition of second-round pick Javon Bullard in the draft last April allowed new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to move Nixon outside to a full-time cornerback spot while playing Bullard in the slot.

The Packers' Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and now says he wants to focus solely on playing cornerback. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nixon played on 93.7% of the Packers' defensive snaps during the regular season after playing 72.8% of the snaps during the 2023 season and just 28% percent in 2022. Nixon was named All-Pro kick returner in 2022 and 2023.

As a cornerback, Nixon posted a career-high seven pass breakups, a career-high and team-leading three forced fumbles, and an interception this season.

Nixon was never a fan of the new kickoff return rules implemented before this season. He had only 18 return attempts this season after getting 65 the previous two seasons combined. His average of 29.3 yards per return was actually higher than in his two All-Pro seasons.

"I'm kind of over it; I don't really want to do it no more," Nixon said. "There's going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it's over with for me."

Jaire Alexander has been the Packers' No. 1 cornerback, but injuries have limited his availability. He played in only 14 of a possible 34 regular-season games the past two seasons. He did not play after Week 11 this season and finished on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Nixon and Carrington Valentine were the top two corners in Alexander's absence.

Alexander's future with the team is in doubt heading into the offseason. He has two years left on his contract but is owed no more guaranteed money. He is scheduled to make $17.5 million this season.

Alexander declined to speak with reporters Monday, saying, according to WGBA-TV, that he didn't have anything good to say so he wasn't going to talk.

Nixon has two more years left on a three-year, $18 million contract he signed last March.

As for Nixon's fumbled kickoff on the first play of Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles, he said he recovered it. At least one replay appeared to support his claim, but the turnover stood after an official replay review.

"I thought we recovered the ball, just, what they showed on the big board," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. "What I was hearing from our guys upstairs ... they all thought it was our ball, but obviously the league felt differently."

Said Nixon: "I got the ball back for sure."

Nixon also said Eagles linebacker Oren Burks should have been penalized for the hit that caused the fumble.

"It should have been targeting, helmet to helmet," said Nixon, who missed the first defensive play of the game after his fumble because he was getting checked by the medical staff. "But can't dwell on that. Never been hit that hard either."