          AFC championship history and notable records: Stats to know

          The AFC championship is a showdown between the winners of the divisional round to determine which team will represent the conference at the Super Bowl. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 23, 2025, 02:06 PM

          The AFL Championship Game became the AFC Championship Game when the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. Since then, the game has become a highly anticipated showdown between the winners of the AFC divisional round to determine which team will represent the conference on the NFL's biggest stage in the Super Bowl. The higher seeded team hosts the AFC championship game.

          The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. It will be the fourth playoff meeting in the past five seasons between the two teams, with Kansas City winning each of the previous three matchups.

          Here's a look at some notable AFC Championship Game records and a list of the all-time AFC champions:

          Which team has won the most AFC championships?

          The New England Patriots have the most AFC championships with 11. The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the second most with eight apiece.

          Which team has the most AFC Championship Game appearances?

          The Steelers have the most with 16 (8-8). The Patriots have the second most with 15 (11-4).

          Which team has the best record in the AFC Championship Game?

          The Broncos are 8-2, the best record in the contest since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

          Which starting quarterback has reached the most consecutive AFC Championship Games?

          Tom Brady led the Patriots to eight straight AFC title games from 2011 to 2018. That's the most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played in seventh consecutive AFC championships.

          Who has the most passing touchdowns in an AFC Championship Game?

          Dan Marino owns the record with four. Marino threw for four scores in the Miami Dolphins' win against the Steelers in the 1984 AFC title game on Jan. 6, 1985.

          Who has the most career passing touchdowns in AFC Championship Games?

          Tom Brady had 18 passing touchdowns in 13 AFC Championship Game appearances with the Patriots. Brady had 21 career passing touchdowns over 14 career conference title game appearances. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC title game on Jan. 24, 2021.

          Who has the most career receiving touchdowns in AFC Championship Games?

          Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has six touchdown catches in six career AFC title contests, the most in the game's history.

          Who has the most rushing yards in an AFC Championship Game?

          Thurman Thomas ran for a championship game record 186 yards in the Bills' win against the Chiefs in the 1993 AFC title game on Jan. 23, 1994.

          Who has the most sacks in an AFC Championship Game?

          Von Miller (Broncos, 2015) and Jarvis Green (Patriots, 2003) are tied for the most sacks with 2.5 apiece.

          Note: Sacks first became an official stat in the NFL in 1982.

          Who has the most interceptions in an AFC Championship Game?

          Ty Law (Patriots, 2003) and A.J. Duhe (Dolphins, 1982) are tied for the most interceptions with three apiece.

          Which team has scored the most points in an AFC Championship Game?

          The Bills defeated the Los Angeles Raiders 51-3 on Jan. 20, 1991, and then lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV.

          All-time AFC champions list

          2023: Kansas City Chiefs

          2022: Kansas City Chiefs

          2021: Cincinnati Bengals

          2020: Kansas City Chiefs

          2019: Kansas City Chiefs

          2018: New England Patriots

          2017: New England Patriots

          2016: New England Patriots

          2015: Denver Broncos

          2014: New England Patriots

          2013: Denver Broncos

          2012: Baltimore Ravens

          2011: New England Patriots

          2010: Pittsburgh Steelers

          2009: Indianapolis Colts

          2008: Pittsburgh Steelers

          2007: New England Patriots

          2006: Indianapolis Colts

          2005: Pittsburgh Steelers

          2004: New England Patriots

          2003: New England Patriots

          2002: Oakland Raiders

          2001: New England Patriots

          2000: Baltimore Ravens

          1999: Tennessee Titans

          1998: Denver Broncos

          1997: Denver Broncos

          1996: New England Patriots

          1995: Pittsburgh Steelers

          1994: San Diego Chargers

          1993: Buffalo Bills

          1992: Buffalo Bills

          1991: Buffalo Bills

          1990: Buffalo Bills

          1989: Denver Broncos

          1988: Cincinnati Bengals

          1987: Denver Broncos

          1986: Denver Broncos

          1985: New England Patriots

          1984: Miami Dolphins

          1983: Los Angeles Raiders

          1982: Miami Dolphins

          1981: Cincinnati Bengals

          1980: Oakland Raiders

          1979: Pittsburgh Steelers

          1978: Pittsburgh Steelers

          1977: Denver Broncos

          1976: Oakland Raiders

          1975: Pittsburgh Steelers

          1974: Pittsburgh Steelers

          1973: Miami Dolphins

          1972: Miami Dolphins

          1971: Miami Dolphins

          1970: Baltimore Colts

