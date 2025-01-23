AFC championship history and notable records: Stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

The AFL Championship Game became the AFC Championship Game when the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. Since then, the game has become a highly anticipated showdown between the winners of the AFC divisional round to determine which team will represent the conference on the NFL's biggest stage in the Super Bowl. The higher seeded team hosts the AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. It will be the fourth playoff meeting in the past five seasons between the two teams, with Kansas City winning each of the previous three matchups.

Here's a look at some notable AFC Championship Game records and a list of the all-time AFC champions:

Which team has won the most AFC championships?

The New England Patriots have the most AFC championships with 11. The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the second most with eight apiece.

Which team has the most AFC Championship Game appearances?

The Steelers have the most with 16 (8-8). The Patriots have the second most with 15 (11-4).

Which team has the best record in the AFC Championship Game?

The Broncos are 8-2, the best record in the contest since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Which starting quarterback has reached the most consecutive AFC Championship Games?

Tom Brady led the Patriots to eight straight AFC title games from 2011 to 2018. That's the most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played in seventh consecutive AFC championships.

Who has the most passing touchdowns in an AFC Championship Game?

Dan Marino owns the record with four. Marino threw for four scores in the Miami Dolphins' win against the Steelers in the 1984 AFC title game on Jan. 6, 1985.

Who has the most career passing touchdowns in AFC Championship Games?

Tom Brady had 18 passing touchdowns in 13 AFC Championship Game appearances with the Patriots. Brady had 21 career passing touchdowns over 14 career conference title game appearances. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC title game on Jan. 24, 2021.

Who has the most career receiving touchdowns in AFC Championship Games?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has six touchdown catches in six career AFC title contests, the most in the game's history.

Who has the most rushing yards in an AFC Championship Game?

Thurman Thomas ran for a championship game record 186 yards in the Bills' win against the Chiefs in the 1993 AFC title game on Jan. 23, 1994.

Who has the most sacks in an AFC Championship Game?

Von Miller (Broncos, 2015) and Jarvis Green (Patriots, 2003) are tied for the most sacks with 2.5 apiece.

Note: Sacks first became an official stat in the NFL in 1982.

Who has the most interceptions in an AFC Championship Game?

Ty Law (Patriots, 2003) and A.J. Duhe (Dolphins, 1982) are tied for the most interceptions with three apiece.

Which team has scored the most points in an AFC Championship Game?

The Bills defeated the Los Angeles Raiders 51-3 on Jan. 20, 1991, and then lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV.

All-time AFC champions list

2023: Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Kansas City Chiefs

2021: Cincinnati Bengals

2020: Kansas City Chiefs

2019: Kansas City Chiefs

2018: New England Patriots

2017: New England Patriots

2016: New England Patriots

2015: Denver Broncos

2014: New England Patriots

2013: Denver Broncos

2012: Baltimore Ravens

2011: New England Patriots

2010: Pittsburgh Steelers

2009: Indianapolis Colts

2008: Pittsburgh Steelers

2007: New England Patriots

2006: Indianapolis Colts

2005: Pittsburgh Steelers

2004: New England Patriots

2003: New England Patriots

2002: Oakland Raiders

2001: New England Patriots

2000: Baltimore Ravens

1999: Tennessee Titans

1998: Denver Broncos

1997: Denver Broncos

1996: New England Patriots

1995: Pittsburgh Steelers

1994: San Diego Chargers

1993: Buffalo Bills

1992: Buffalo Bills

1991: Buffalo Bills

1990: Buffalo Bills

1989: Denver Broncos

1988: Cincinnati Bengals

1987: Denver Broncos

1986: Denver Broncos

1985: New England Patriots

1984: Miami Dolphins

1983: Los Angeles Raiders

1982: Miami Dolphins

1981: Cincinnati Bengals

1980: Oakland Raiders

1979: Pittsburgh Steelers

1978: Pittsburgh Steelers

1977: Denver Broncos

1976: Oakland Raiders

1975: Pittsburgh Steelers

1974: Pittsburgh Steelers

1973: Miami Dolphins

1972: Miami Dolphins

1971: Miami Dolphins

1970: Baltimore Colts

