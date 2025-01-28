Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their away white jerseys in Super Bowl LIX, the same color they donned two years ago in the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles had the choice of jersey color given that they are considered the home team with the Feb. 9 game being played in New Orleans, an NFC host market. They opted for their home green jerseys, the same color they've worn in all of their previous four Super Bowl appearances. Philadelphia is 1-3 all-time in the big game.

Two years ago, the Chiefs recorded a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs also wore white in their 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl.

Kansas City is vying for its third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Chiefs wore their home red uniforms last year, in a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.