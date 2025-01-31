Jared Goff racks up 44 points to secure a win for the NFC in the "passing the test" skill challenge. (0:35)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- With the Super Bowl just over a week away, the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat by beating the Philadelphia Eagles is a huge storyline, but Eli Manning is trying to steal that thunder this weekend.

Manning is the NFC coach at the Pro Bowl Games, and he's trying to score his own three-peat over his brother, Peyton, who coaches the AFC. Eli is in good position to accomplish his goal after the NFC took a 14-7 lead Thursday night at the skills challenge.

"The heart, the preparation, the commitment of these guys, they've been grinding," Eli said after the skills event at the University of Central Florida's Nicholson Fieldhouse. "They're looking forward to this. They want the three-peat.

"Everybody's been talking about the Kansas City three-peat, but really, all eyes are on the Pro Bowl for the NFC three-peat right now."

The NFC won the first two events to take a 6-0 lead, with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff putting up 44 points in the passing competition and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson winning the Satisfying Catches competition.

"We feel good," Jefferson said. "They tried to cheat us a little bit, but we didn't trip on it and still got the dub."

The New York Jets' Quinnen Williams finally got the AFC on the board by winning the Big Spike competition to cut the NFC's lead to 6-3.

The NFC won the Helmet Harmony competition in which teammates tried to match answers to put the NFC up 9-3. The NFC won two of the three relay races to take an 11-4 lead, and the highlight of that event was the Bosa brothers -- Joey from the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick from the San Francisco 49ers -- speedwalking the first leg of their heat because Joey Bosa said he felt tight before the race began.

The NFC and AFC split dodgeball games, and each earned three points.

The competition concludes Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) with three more events as well as the flag football game.