Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl history: Championship records, stats

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles look to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, while the Chiefs aim to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three straight championships. The matchup marks the second time in three seasons the two clubs will meet on the NFL's biggest stage. Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to cap the 2022 campaign. It also marks the second-shortest span between Super Bowl rematches, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills who faced off in back-to-back Super Bowls at the end of the 1992 and 1993 seasons. The Cowboys won both meetings.

Here's a tale of the tape between the Chiefs and Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans:

Kansas City Chiefs

Established in 1963

Division: AFC West

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 capacity)

Head coach: Andy Reid (since 2013)

2024 season record: 15-2 (first in AFC)

2024 key performers:

Patrick Mahomes, career-high 67.5 completion percentage, 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and two rushing touchdowns

Kareem Hunt, 200 carries, 728 rushing yards and seven touchdowns

Travis Kelce, 97 catches, 823 yards and three touchdowns

Nick Bolton, 106 total tackles (73 solo)

George Karlaftis, 8.0 sacks

Jaden Hicks, three interceptions

Super Bowl wins: four (seven appearances)

All-time record: 547-441-12

All-time playoff record: 26-21

All-time record vs. Eagles (including playoffs): 6-5 (4-1 in five meetings under Andy Reid)

Philadelphia Eagles

Established in 1933

Division: NFC East

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594 capacity)

Head coach: Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

2024 season record: 14-3 (second in NFC)

2024 key performers:

Jalen Hurts, career-high 68.7 completion percentage, 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions, 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns

Saquon Barkley, led the NFL in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005) and had 13 rushing touchdowns

A.J. Brown, 67 catches, 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns

Zack Baun, 151 total tackles (93 solo)

Josh Sweat, 8.0 sacks

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, six interceptions

Super Bowl wins: one (five appearances)

All-time record: 638-639-27

All-time playoff record: 28-26

All-time record vs. Chiefs (including playoffs): 5-6 (won last meeting in 2023 Week 11 on Monday Night Football)

Fun fact: Andy Reid is the winningest head coach in the history of both franchises. Reid went 130-93-1 (10-9 in the playoffs) with the Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Reid, 66, is 143-53 (18-7 in the playoffs) with the Chiefs since 2013.

