How to watch 2025 Super Bowl Sunday coverage on ESPN

ESPN's got you covered for the big game. The network's Super Bowl Sunday programming will feature a special four-hour "Postseason NFL Countdown" with Mike Greenberg and the crew. Following the game, tune in to "NFL Primetime" as Chris Berman will be onsite for his 43rd Super Bowl. Both shows will be live from inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the site of Super Bowl LIX.

Here are key facts about ESPN's Super Bowl Sunday coverage:

Programming schedule

*All times Eastern

"SportsCenter" - 7 a.m. on ESPN

"Postseason NFL Countdown" - 10 a.m. on ESPN

"NFL Primetime" - approx. 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

"SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" - approx. 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Other ESPN Super Bowl programming

The final "NFL Matchup" of the season, previewing Super Bowl LIX, will be available throughout Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN+. The 30-minute show, hosted by Sal Paolantonio, will also air Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, both on ESPN2.

Other ESPN Super Bowl content

ESPN.com, ESPN+ and Andscape will delve into multiple Super Bowl storylines.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

How can fans access more Super Bowl content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, features, stats and more.