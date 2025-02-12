Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will join the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff as the senior pass game coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The move will reunite Slowik with head coach Mike McDaniel, whom he worked with in both Washington and San Francisco, as well as his brother Ryan, who is the Dolphins' defensive backs coach and pass game specialist.

NFL Network first reported Slowik's hiring.

Slowik spent the past two seasons as the Texans' offensive coordinator; they won the AFC South and reached the AFC divisional round in both seasons. But Houston ranked 22nd in both yards per game and expected points added in 2024, and Slowik was fired in late January.

Darrell Bevell has worked as the Dolphins' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator since 2022. A source told ESPN that despite the addition of Slowik, there was no change to Bevell's role.

The Dolphins' offense sharply declined from 265.5 passing yards per game in 2023 to 218.9 in 2024 -- largely due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sitting out a career-high six games.

With Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returning, Miami should be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL; the Dolphins' 19 receptions of at least 50 yards since 2022 are the most in the league during that span.

Though Miami's offense wasn't as explosive in 2024, last season did feature the emergence of tight end Jonnu Smith, who set single-season franchise records for receptions (88), receiving yards (884) and receiving touchdowns (8) by a tight end, and running back De'Von Achane, who led all NFL running backs with 78 catches and 592 receiving yards.