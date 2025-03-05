Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is officially underway, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Las Vegas Raiders and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Alex Cappa, G

Cappa is signing a two-year, $11.2 million deal with $5 million guaranteed.

What it means: The Raiders needed to address their offensive line. Las Vegas was 22nd in run block win rate and 17th in pass block win rate in 2024. The addition of Cappa provides experience up front. He has started in 96 of 102 career games between Cincinnati and Tampa Bay, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Cappa was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when new Raiders GM John Spytek was there and has been durable during his career. He has played in 17 games each in three of the last four seasons.

What's the risk: Despite being durable, Cappa has a shaky track record. He has failed to record a pass block win rate above 92% in a season. Last year, he was ranked last in pass block win rate and 58th in run block win rate among 64 qualifying guards. Cappa could very well end up being nothing more than a depth piece for the team since the Raiders already have Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith.