INDIANAPOLIS -- The New York Giants are going to "look under every rock" when it comes to the quarterback position this offseason. The one certainty is they will add a veteran quarterback, general manager Joe Schoen said at the NFL scouting combine.

The Giants are working under the premise that exclusive rights free agent Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the roster. They have the No. 3 pick in the draft but expect to be active in free agency or the trade market over the next few weeks.

"Even if you get a young quarterback, you'd like to have a vet in the room with them to show them the ropes and how to be a pro," Schoen said. "We're looking at all different avenues. Is this guy going to be good for a young quarterback, or is this guy a starter? Can we get a guy in the draft, and if we do, should we have more a guy who can develop and show a guy how to be a pro? We're going to look at vets, the draft, at trade candidates. We're going to look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the '25 season."

There is a strong possibility the Giants could add a quarterback in free agency and the draft if they don't find a viable trade. New York has been linked to Matthew Stafford, who just recently received permission from the Los Angeles Rams to gauge interest from around the league about his value.

The Giants are in a unique situation, with the pressure on Schoen and coach Brian Daboll to win following a 3-14 year. Owner John Mara said after the season that the team would have to get better immediately because he was about to run out of patience.

"I'm going to have to be in a better mood this time next year," Mara said.

Mara said finding the franchise's quarterback of the future was the top priority this offseason. But Schoen and Daboll also need to put a better product on the field.

Schoen made it clear he's not going to be shy about finding a new quarterback, even if that means handing out another substantial contract or trading up to the No. 1 pick. The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in this year's draft. Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are considered the consensus top two quarterbacks, and the Giants spent substantial time this fall scouting both players.

Everything is on the table for Schoen, with seemingly no limitations.

"I'm for taking swings at that position," he said. "It's the most important position, and it's hard to find. Keep swinging. Keep swinging at the position until you find one. I look back at [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider. He's traded a third-round pick for Charlie Whitehurst. Didn't work out. Matt Flynn, paid him $10 million. Got Russell Wilson in the third round. Just keep swinging at the position. Again, I believe in our process and the people in the building from a scouting standpoint, the coaching standpoint. So keep swinging, and we'll try to find one."

Regardless, the way the Giants decide to handle the position this offseason will be in some way with their eyes on competing this season.

"We're going to look for the best players available that can help us win games in '25," Schoen said. "That is what we're going to do."