Free agent cornerback Kristian Fulton has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $15 million fully guaranteed, agent Todd France told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Heading into the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 5 bye this past season, Fulton had looked like one of the NFL's most improved players. Among cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps, he had allowed the 11th-lowest passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender (69.7), according to Next Gen Stats. He secured his first interception since the 2022 season when he picked off Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in Week 4.

But after the Chargers' bye week, Fulton's play declined. He also missed two games with a hamstring injury and played sparingly in multiple games while managing it. According to Next Gen Stats, from Week 6 until the end of the regular season, Fulton allowed the eighth-highest passer rating in the NFL as the nearest defender (114.0) and tied for the fifth most touchdowns allowed (4).

A second-round pick in 2020 out of LSU, Fulton had been plagued by injuries in his first four years with the Tennessee Titans, missing 23 games. But Fulton said he thought he had proven in 2024 that he could get through a season without significant injury.

Fulton, 26, played 15 games in 2024, the most of his career, finishing with one interception and 51 tackles.

For his career, he has 201 tackles and five interceptions in 57 games (51 starts).

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.