Ben Solak breaks down the intangibles that have former Penn State DE Abdul Carter at No. 2 in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons went into the first wave of free agency over the salary cap. They were able to get under with extensions, restructuring and the release of fan favorite defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Still, the Falcons had limited resources. They didn't make a big splash like they did one year ago when they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

What Atlanta did was seek out value. And that strategy landed players who filled necessary holes like edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Morgan Fox, both of whom excel at getting to the quarterback, which has been the Falcons' biggest weakness.

There is still plenty of offseason to go, including the draft when the Falcons pick at No. 15. There are still plenty of needs for Atlanta, too, which struggled on defense for large stretches of the 2024 season.

Here's a look at what the Falcons should be targeting from here until Week 1:

Marshall's Mike Green led the nation in sacks last season with 17, and that's the kind of production the Falcons desperately need. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Edge rusher

Yes, the Falcons signed Floyd, who has had no fewer than 8.5 sacks every season since 2020. But he's not enough. Atlanta was second-to-last in sacks this past season (31) and hasn't had a double-digit sack leader since Vic Beasley in 2016.

Arnold Ebiketie had six sacks in 2024 and the Falcons will get back top college pass rusher Bralen Trice, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. The addition of Floyd helps, but he's best as part of an ensemble and Falcons coach Raheem Morris has said he believes a pass rush is best with two potent options.

Atlanta has made shocking first-round draft selections before, but should go chalk -- a pass rusher -- here. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the team taking Marshall edge Mike Green at No. 15. Someone like Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart could also be in play. One of Georgia's top defenders -- Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams ­-- shouldn't be discounted, either.

Cornerback

If someone like cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan falls to No. 15, perhaps the Falcons snatch him up. But otherwise, this could be a position of need they try to fill in the second round or beyond. Atlanta only has five picks -- a first, a second, a fourth and two sevenths -- so don't be shocked if the front office attempts to trade down for more draft capital. One of those picks should probably be a corner, even though the Falcons have already signed Mike Ford and Keith Taylor and re-signed last year's No. 2 CB Mike Hughes.

Ford and Taylor are likely to be role players making an impact on special teams. One could end up competing for the starting job at nickel, though Clark Phillips III has earned more playing time going into his third season. Any cornerback the Falcons draft on the first or second days could end up even competing with Hughes for the job opposite No. 1 cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Defensive tackle

Fox is not a direct replacement for Jarrett, a former Pro Bowler. Fox is a pass-rush specialist, while Jarrett also excelled against the run.

The Falcons could be asking for big step-up seasons from 2024 draftees Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus, as well as Zach Harrison, who is going into his third year, on the interior of the line. But they could also look to sign a veteran at the position or draft someone.

This year's class is rich in interior linemen. Veteran David Onyemata, who many felt was a cut candidate, remains on the roster, too.

Could someone like Grey Zabel be on the Falcons' radar to replace Drew Dalman? Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire

Center

The Falcons lost Drew Dalman, their 2021 fourth-round draft pick, to the Chicago Bears, who signed the center to a three-year, $42 million contract. Dalman, as the top player at his position on the market, was going to be out of the Falcons' price range and the team has not signed anyone to replace him.

The most likely scenario is Ryan Neuzil, a restricted free agent who was tendered, beginning the season as the starter. He did well when Dalman was out for eight games in 2024 with a high ankle sprain.

But look for the Falcons to either draft a center or sign someone to compete with Neuzil for that role.

Inside linebacker

Atlanta's first signing in free agency was inside linebacker Divine Deablo, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. Deablo brings blazing speed to a defense that needs it badly, especially in the center of the field. Deablo is solid against the run, a Falcons need.

He's likely to start the season alongside Kaden Elliss in a rotation with Troy Andersen, who has dealt with injury issues the last two seasons.

But Deablo is not a star player, and the Falcons could look to acquire someone to compete for a starting inside linebacker role. JD Bertrand, who is going into his second season, will be in that mix, too.