NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are staying put and making the No.1 pick in the draft Thursday.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said Tuesday that the organization has gotten offers from teams looking to trade up and considered them, but they are not trading the pick.

"As we got towards the end of the process, we decided that ultimately we're going to stay," Borgonzi said.

The New York Giants reportedly had interest in trading up from the No. 3 pick. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Borgonzi were spotted meeting in the courtyard at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach during the annual league meeting last month. That deal never materialized.

The Titans have taken a meticulous approach to the draft process before arriving upon their decision.

"It's such a long process and we wanted to go through the whole thing," Borgonzi said. "We did our due diligence [and] went through the process to listen to those offers. We've come to a consensus, the entire organization is to stay at that pick."

All signs point toward former Miami quarterback Cam Ward being the Titans' pick. They sent a group including Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker, Borgonzi, coach Brian Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardigree to Miami's pro day to watch Ward throw. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk was also among that group.

Brinker expressed a desire to make 36 draft picks in the next three years including 10 in the top 100. Tennessee is currently slated to pick in the first and second round but will be without a third-round pick that was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.