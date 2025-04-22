Open Extended Reactions

After reading all the comprehensive mock drafts from our ESPN gurus, what's one more with a twist? Our NFL Nation reporters shared their expertise by making first-round selections for their teams as we close in on the opening pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

There was no surprise at No. 1, as the Tennessee Titans took Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but the fun started after that. Despite a ton of speculation, there were only two quarterbacks taken, as offensive line became the focus after the top three picks.

You can watch the full mock draft here, but without further ado, here are the picks:

ROUND 1

Turron Davenport's pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Strong consideration goes to pass rusher Abdul Carter and do-it-all playmaker Travis Hunter here, but quarterback is the top priority for the Titans. Tennessee fills its biggest void by taking Ward, the consensus top passer in the draft class. Ward is a proven culture changer who will be charged with leading the Titans' return to respectability before they move into their new stadium in 2027.

Daniel Oyefusi's pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Quarterback remains the top need for the Browns after adding Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason. But the team has said it won't force a quarterback pick, and selecting this high allows Cleveland to get arguably the best player in the draft in Hunter. Browns GM Andrew Berry has said the team would play Hunter primarily at wide receiver, and he is open to Hunter moonlighting on defense to continue showcasing his two-way skills.

Jordan Raanan's pick: Abdul Carter, OLB, Penn State

The Giants don't seem to view Shedeur Sanders as a top 3 talent, even with their needs at quarterback. High-level executives around the league agree that Hunter and Carter are the clear-cut top prospects in this draft -- of the blue chip or generational variety. "You don't pass on that type of player," general manager Joe Schoen said last week. So the Giants don't pass on Carter, even if edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are on the roster.

Mike Reiss' pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has highlighted two priorities in building a winning team -- providing infrastructure to help quarterback Drake Maye succeed with an efficient passing game and finding a way to affect the opposing quarterback. Campbell projects as a potential Day 1 starter at left tackle, and at worst, a high-end option at left guard (which is also a need). Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker is also highly regarded by some top decision-makers with the team.

Mike DiRocco's pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Yes, there are holes elsewhere along the offensive and defensive lines. However, the Jaguars can't pass up one of the few elite players in the draft. At his introductory news conference, head coach Liam Coen asked: "How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be?" Jeanty fits both of those descriptions. Running back Travis Etienne Jr.'s production has dipped in consecutive seasons and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was the Jaguars' lone playmaker. Now they would have two.

play 1:41 The highlights that make Ashton Jeanty a top NFL draft prospect Check out highlights from Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ryan McFadden's pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With Jeanty off the board, the Raiders will focus on strengthening their offensive line. Membou has the potential to be an immediate starter at right tackle, providing protection for quarterback Geno Smith, who threw 13 interceptions and had a QBR of 19.6 when pressured last season in Seattle.

Rich Cimini's pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

TE Tyler Warren will be considered, but the Jets really want to upgrade at right tackle after losing Morgan Moses (Patriots). Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle, but the feeling is that he could make the switch to the right side. The Jets could have their bookends for the next decade in Banks and Olu Fashanu, last year's first-round pick. That would help new QB Justin Fields and the ground attack.

David Newton's pick: Jalon Walker, OLB, Georgia

Michigan DT Mason Graham had to be considered, but GM Dan Morgan believes a healthy Derrick Brown along with free agent moves shored up the defensive line. The biggest need on the worst defense in the NFL last season is a young, dynamic edge rusher considering that 32-year-old Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are on the last year of their deals. Walker fits that description, plus he can play inside if needed.

Katherine Terrell's pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

There will be a lot of speculation about whether the Saints will take a quarterback at this position. That's a need with Derek Carr's uncertain status, but the Saints have needs at practically every position, giving them a lot of flexibility about what to do at this spot. With one of the best defensive players in the draft still on the board here, New Orleans will go the best-player-available route instead of reaching for a quarterback, selecting a player who could help shape new coordinator Brandon Staley's defense on an aging roster.

Courtney Cronin's pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A tight end as versatile as Warren could be for the Bears what Sam LaPorta was for Ben Johnson's Detroit offenses. The Penn State standout caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and had 12 total touchdowns as a senior. Adding a versatile weapon to the passing game and a player who has demonstrated the willingness to block in the running game (Penn State had two 1,000-yard rushers on its run to the College Football Playoff) would be a major addition and benefit Caleb Williams' growth in Year 2.

Nick Wagoner's pick: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

After three offensive tackles, Graham and Carter go in the top 10, the call here comes down to Williams, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart or Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen but the draft's depth at tackle combined with the importance of an edge rusher tips the scales to Williams. Williams' lack of pass-rush production (14 sacks in three seasons) and a 2024 ankle injury bring questions but he should help San Francisco's woeful run defense right away and get plenty of one-on-one pass-rush opportunities opposite Nick Bosa. While San Francisco would love a trade down, sticking at 11 and landing Williams would allow the team to bolster the interior of the defensive line in the middle rounds.

Todd Archer's pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cowboys need playmakers for Dak Prescott and McMillan fills that role. He might not have the desirable speed, but he can make plays in traffic and has a big catch radius. If the Cowboys want speed then the pick would be Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who had the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (4.29 seconds). The Cowboys can still help Prescott in the second round with a running back.

play 1:26 The highlights that make Tetairoa McMillan an intriguing NFL prospect Check out highlights from Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Marcel Louis-Jacques' pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Miami's cup runneth over with both Barron and Will Johnson still on the board. This is an ideal spot to trade down, but Miami takes the speedy Barron in this exercise. Johnson's ceiling may be high but his recent string of injuries is hard to overlook for a team that needs Day 1 production from this pick. Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back last season, has good size for the position and can play both nickel and outside. He also ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which will endear him to a team that values speed.

Stephen Holder's pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts have been connected to Warren for months, but they won't have that option here. Loveland is considered by many to be a better blocker, and that's critical for a team that has been adamant it wants tight ends capable of playing first, second and third downs. No team in the NFL had less tight-end production than the Colts last season, and that needs to change in order for QBs Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones to reach their ceilings.

Marc Raimondi's pick: Mike Green, DE, Marshall

The Falcons have been starving for a potent pass rush. Their defense has 169 sacks since 2019 -- 30 fewer than any other team. The Falcons were second to last in sacks (31) and pressure rate (28.1%) in 2024. Enter Green, who had an FBS-leading 17 sacks last season to go along with strong play against the run. He might be the most pro-ready edge rusher in the class, and that's exactly what the Falcons need.

Josh Weinfuss' pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

The Cardinals have been looking to bolster the interior of their offensive line this offseason, and Booker would be the kind of foundational player they need to do just that. He'd fit in very well with Arizona's downhill run game, paving the way for perennial 1,000-yard rusher James Conner, and he has the size to be effective in the pass-pro schemes that Arizona uses.

Ben Baby's pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

Alabama's Jihaad Campbell and even a couple of safety options were in the mix here. But with the Bengals lacking long-term answers at edge rusher, Ezeiruaku makes the most sense. He was also a multiyear captain for the Eagles, was the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year and can mix in immediately as an edge rusher for new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who, like Ezeiruaku, also hails from New Jersey.

Brady Henderson's pick: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

In a perfect world, the Seahawks would trade back and grab Zabel later in the first round, as No. 18 may be a bit high for a small-school prospect who will be switching positions at the next level. But Zabel's strong showing at the Senior Bowl suggested he can handle the jump, and his on-field ability will give him a chance to be the difference-maker that Seattle badly needs in the interior of its offensive line.

Jenna Laine's pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Bucs' inability to stay healthy at cornerback was an Achilles' heel in 2024, but they stayed put in free agency in a year of record-setting DB deals. So this is where they strike. Johnson did miss his Michigan pro day with a hamstring injury and the second half of last season with turf toe. Still, he checks all the boxes for a Todd Bowles corner in size, length, ball skills and tackling.

Jeff Legwold's pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

In this scenario, players such as Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori would get long looks. And while running back is a big need, the Broncos feel like they can get a good one on Day 2. So, even though they've selected three WRs in the previous two drafts and are poised to sign Courtland Sutton to an extension, Burden is the pick. His toughness, versatility and dynamic ability after the catch make him a smooth, immediate fix in an offense that needs a little more pop around QB Bo Nix.

Brooke Pryor's pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

At the time of the pick, Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision. And though they haven't given him a deadline, the Steelers can't wait on the four-time MVP forever. With Sanders still on the board at No. 21, it would be foolish to pass up a pro-ready quarterback as Rodgers continues to ponder his future. Not only does Sanders possess the kind of NFL pedigree Mike Tomlin covets, but he also has a big personality and strong leadership traits, which could be the key to giving the Steelers an offensive identity to match its renowned defense.

play 1:42 Shedeur Sanders' college mixtape shows his NFL potential Check out highlights from Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Kris Rhim's pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Interior defensive line is perhaps the Chargers' most significant need. L.A. lost its two starting defensive tackles from last season, Poona Ford and Morgan Fox, in free agency. Ford was one of the most crucial players in the Chargers' defense, having one of the best years of his career in 2024. Harmon would give a physical run-stuffing interior presence to a group that, on paper, is one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

Rob Demovsky's pick: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

Two decades of passing on a receiver in the first round makes it hard to predict the Packers would finally end that streak even though Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden were both available. Their preferred pass rusher would've been Mykell Williams, but Stewart is likely next on their board.

Kevin Seifert's pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Vikings would trade down from this spot only for a slam dunk return, and none materialized in conversations here. With Booker, Zabel and Harmon all off the table, the choice here is a safety whose size and playmaking skills would make him an intriguing addition to Brian Flores' positionless defense. The Vikings have one safety position to fill this season after bidding farewell to Camryn Bynum, and 36-year-old Harrison Smith has been in year-to-year mode for a while. Similarities with 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine, a safety who was released after two seasons, won't deter this decision.

DJ Bien-Aime's pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Texans need wideout help after the loss of Stefon Diggs in free agency along with Tank Dell's uncertainty (knee). Going into quarterback C.J. Stroud's Year 3, adding his former teammate that had 2,868 receiving yards in his four-year career at Ohio State could lead to a dynamic Texans receiving core. A trio of Nico Collins, Christian Kirk and Egbuka could elevate Stroud in a pivotal year to help create a more explosive Texans offense.

Sarah Barshop's pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Before the Rams signed wide receiver Davante Adams in free agency, they believed they had to draft a receiver at No. 26 to fill out that room. But even with Adams, third-year receiver Puka Nacua and receiver Tutu Atwell, it's hard to pass up the speedy Golden in the first round to give quarterback Matthew Stafford another weapon -- and the Rams another long-term option at the position.

Where will Shemar Stewart, Tyler Warren, Cam Ward and Matthew Golden land in the draft? ESPN

Jamison Hensley's pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks can immediately start at free safety and help a Baltimore pass defense that finished 31st last season and allowed 63 completions on throws of 15 or more yards downfield, tied for the second most in the NFL. The Ravens put a premium on versatility and can move Starks all over the field. He is the only player in the FBS to play at least 1,500 snaps at safety and 500 snaps at slot cornerback over the past three seasons.

Eric Woodyard's pick: James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee

The Lions tackle a major need by adding an elite prospect at edge rusher. Pearce models his game after Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection who can help generate pressure alongside Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who is set to make his return after last year's season-ending injury against the Cowboys. The former Tennessee star is explosive with blazing speed, and he finished with 19.5 sacks over his three-year college career.

John Keim's pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Washington would love to build a strong offensive line and find an edge rusher and running back but can address those needs later in the draft. With Hairston, the Commanders get another young corner who can play outside with ball skills (six interceptions in two years), short-area quickness and competitiveness. He provides them with a player who can help in sub packages and become a starter at some point.

Alaina Getzenberg's pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Cornerback was heavily considered in this spot, but with Grant falling down to No. 30, investing up front is the move. Grant becomes the first 1-technique defensive tackle drafted by the Bills since 2018 (Harrison Phillips) and is a needed investment in the defensive line for now and the future. Trading up or back is always on the table for the Bills, and having two second-round picks open up plenty of possibilities for taking a corner.

Adam Teicher's pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Chiefs, who started six different players at left tackle over the past four seasons, have been frustrated with their inability to find a long-term solution, but that frustration ends with the selection of Simmons. Simmons' 2024 season ended prematurely because of a knee injury, but the Chiefs, having signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, won't have to rush Simmons into their lineup and can wait until he's ready to play.

Tim McManus' pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

A big key to the Eagles' success is investing in the trenches. They've selected a lineman in the first round nine times since Howie Roseman took over as general manager in 2010. And they need to beef up their defensive tackle rotation after losing Super Bowl standout Milton Williams in free agency. Nolen would bolster a group headlined by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.