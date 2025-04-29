Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel have agreed to a one-year contract extension, after a career season in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The deal adds $23 million to his current contract, including $22.4 million guaranteed, agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Van Ginkel is now signed through the 2026 season.

Van Ginkel spent his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins but was part of a stellar free agent class the Vikings signed in March 2024. He signed a two-year deal worth $20 million and proceeded to start all 17 games for the first time in his career. He also recorded career highs with 11.5 sacks and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.

In addition to All-Pro honors, Van Ginkel made his first Pro Bowl team and finished seventh in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Van Ginkel is one of several Vikings veterans who have been in negotiations for a contract extension this offseason, Another is safety Josh Metellus, whose contract is set to expire after the 2025 season. He and Van Ginkel are represented by the same agents.