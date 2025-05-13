How to watch 2025 NFL schedule release on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

The Thursday night showdown will mark the first Week 1 matchup between the NFC East rivals since 2000, when the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 41-14 at Texas Stadium.

