Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer during training camp, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced at the league meetings on Wednesday. The show will premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. This is the first time the Bills have been selected for the series.

Goodell also announced that the NFC East will be the focus of the in-season "Hard Knocks," which will feature all four teams in the division. The in-season series will debut in December.

The Bills became eligible to be selected for the training camp series thanks to a new set of rules introduced this offseason that expanded the pool of teams. There is no longer a rule that teams that made the playoffs in the past two years are able to opt out from participating, which would have applied to the Bills, who have made the playoffs each of the past six seasons.

Teams that are not eligible to be selected for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" include teams with first-year head coaches, those that have appeared on the training camp version of the show in the past eight seasons and teams that are part of the in-season division selected or next year's in-season division.

The team's beginning portion of training camp will take place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. The Bills' 2025 campaign sees them currently favored in every game, per ESPN Bet, and with quarterback Josh Allen coming off his first MVP season. The team acquired free agents Joey Bosa and Joshua Palmer this offseason, while coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are set for their ninth season together.

This season marks the Bills' final year in their current stadium with a new one, set to open in 2026, currently under construction across the street.

Episodes will air on Tuesdays through Sept. 2.