Even the most powerful figures in the NFL were unable to stop the tush push.

A proposed ban of the tush push play that the Philadelphia Eagles have popularized did not receive enough votes at the spring meeting Wednesday in Eagan, Minnesota.

Before the vote, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and team owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke to the owners to lobby for the merits of keeping the play.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the final vote was 22-10 on the proposal, which was submitted by the Green Bay Packers. The proposal needed 24 votes to pass.

Among the team to support the Eagles with their vote were the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions, sources told Schefter.

The Eagles celebrated the result, writing "Push On" overlayed on an image of their team lined up for the tush push against the Packers in a post to X on Wednesday. The Eagles and Packers will face each other in a "Monday Night Football" game in Week 10 this season.

In another vote, NFL owners approved a proposal to allow teams to declare an onside kick any time during a game when they are trailing. Players on the kicking team also will be lined up with their front foot on the 35-yard line with the rule change, one yard closer than previously.

Push, Eagles Push ESPN has push sneak/tush push data since 2022, and in that time frame the Eagles have accounted for over one-third of the NFL's attempts (108 of 316, or 34%). Philadelphia has over half of the NFL's push sneak touchdowns over the last three years (27 of 52). The only other team with 4-plus is Buffalo (11). Most push sneak plays since 2022 Team Sneaks Eagles 108 Bills 55 Bears 16 -- ESPN Research

Wednesday's vote came after the league tabled discussions on the original proposal, submitted by the Green Bay Packers, last month at the NFL's annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

The original proposal was written explicitly around the tush push play. Before the proposal was tabled the vote was split 16-16 among the 32 teams, sources told ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

The Packers resubmitted the proposal before the start of the spring meeting, revising the language to more broadly ban pushing or pulling the ball carrier anywhere on the field. In the proposal's updated language, "offensive players cannot assist the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him." The Packers also eliminated "immediately at the snap," in the updated language.

The tush push appeared in only 0.28% of total plays last year, according to ESPN Research, but the Eagles and Buffalo Bills ran the play more often than other teams. The two combined to run 163 pushes in the past three seasons, more than the rest of the NFL combined, according to ESPN Research.

Not only did the Eagles and Bills run the play the most often, but they also were the most successful. They scored a touchdown or achieved a first down on 87% of their tush push attempts, according to ESPN Research, while the rest of the league was successful 71% of the time.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Tim McManus contributed to this report.