Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK -- When Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, announced the new Protector of the Year Award on Wednesday, he made sure to highlight the player who worked to make it a reality.

"I'ma give credit to Dion Dawkins from Buffalo. He was truly instrumental, him and Andrew Whitworth, of just making sure that we recognize, as we would say, the big fellas."

Dawkins' suggestion of the award could be heard in many of his news conferences in the last season. The Buffalo Bills left tackle would bring up a need for an award to recognize offensive linemen unprompted, mention it in an answer about something related -- or unrelated -- making note that there isn't an award recognizing the O-line. The position is one that doesn't get much of the spotlight or attention. Offensive linemen were previously the only players not eligible for most on-field awards.

Dawkins' behind-the-scenes work to shepherd the award has taken place over the last three years, but it only became attainable recently, Dawkins told ESPN on Thursday.

"The domino finally fell over when we were at the Roger Goodell party for the Super Bowl, and then I said, 'Rog, you got Orlando Pace here, you got me here, you got these guys here,'" Dawkins said. "'We need an award for the big guy,' and then it kind of just turned, and you guys know, I've been talking about this for a long time. A long time."

Follow-up conversations after Super Bowl LIX were had in earnest, and veteran players, including Whitworth, joined in support.

"We agreed this is what needs to happen," Dawkins said, "and then once you start talking about it, then everybody tries to jump on board."

Dawkins said that there were multiple conversations and meetings with Goodell over the years -- and that he would take advantage of opportunities, "I don't want to say pressing him, but jumping at him like, 'Look, Rog, look, Rog. Hey, Rog, we need this. Rog, we need this.'"

The award will be given at the annual NFL Honors event to the best offensive lineman, beginning with the 2025 season.

The winner will be selected by a panel of former standout offensive linemen, which Dawkins is ineligible for, being an active player. The panel includes LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Whitworth, Shaun O'Hara, Pace and Will Shields. Criteria that will be used to evaluate players include skill metrics (pass block win rate, run block win rate, sacks allowed, etc.), impact or contribution to the team's offensive success, leadership, durability (number of snaps and games played), and strength of opponent (success against top-performing defenders).

Dawkins said there were many reasons that inspired him to want to create the award, but one that stuck with him was a particular news conference in which he mentioned going to battle as a football player and not being able to receive acknowledgment. Afterward, he received a package from a military veteran.

"[The veteran] spoke about how he could never imagine not being able to receive an award or anything, or a medal, for him going to battle every day with his life on the line for his country, and he sent his vest -- his worn vest -- in, and I have that vest in my locker," Dawkins said. "And when I received that, it was more so like, 'Wow.' It's touching.

"Everybody on the football field should have a chance to win something ... now the course of football has changed. Kids are going to be able to grow up bigger playing O-line, and they're going to say, one day I want to win the Protector of the Year award."

When it comes to awarding one player vs. an entire offensive line, Dawkins said that an award for the entire line will happen but that they have to start somewhere.

The response online was overwhelmingly positive in support of the new award, and Dawkins said he heard from many linemen, thanking him and acknowledging that he had turned something he talked about into reality.

"It feels like I have an actual voice," Dawkins said. "That my voice is actually heard, 'cause, like, we're in little ol' Buffalo, but my words are going further than just Orchard Park. It's like traveling through all 32 teams and some. So, it's an honor to be in a position to be able to be respected, for people to listen."