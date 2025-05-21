Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is introducing the Protector of the Year Award, which will be given to the league's best offensive lineman, it was announced at the league's spring meeting Wednesday.

The winner will be decided by a panel that includes a number of former offensive line greats.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent gave credit to Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth for pushing for the creation of the award.

"This award means everything to the big guys up front. The Protector of the Year isn't just about stats-it's about the mindset, grit, and leadership it takes to be the foundation of a football team," Whitworth posted to X. "It's time the men who lead, protect, and never ask for credit are recognized as the backbone of this game!"