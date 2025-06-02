Head coach Raheem Morris shares that the Falcons are being extremely cautious of Kyle Pitts as he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury. (0:35)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is dealing with an injury, head coach Raheem Morris said Monday before the team's second week of voluntary OTA practices.

Pitts was not in attendance last week during a media viewing period of practice, but Morris said Pitts has been in the building and in "every meeting." The former Pro Bowler doesn't have a contract after this season; however, his on-field absence is due to the injury, not a hold out.

"Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he's got going on," Morris said. "Obviously, don't talk about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him, so you won't see him. He's been here, he's done such a great job. ... He's been in every single thing that we've done other than the field, and he's been absolutely outstanding to be around."

Pitts, 24, had 47 receptions for 602 yards with four touchdown catches last season as the team's primary tight end.

The former No. 4 overall pick has been unable to come close to his rookie numbers in 2021 when he had 68 catches for 1,026 yards and a touchdown grab. Pitts was the first rookie tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey in 2002. Since then, though, he has struggled with leg injuries and inconsistency.

The Falcons picked up Pitts' fifth-year rookie contract option last offseason. He has not been extended, and 2025 will be a pivotal season that will determine what he's able to garner in free agency, either in Atlanta or elsewhere.