Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks signed Pro Bowl punter Michael Dickson to a four-year extension Tuesday, the team announced.

The extension is worth $16.2 million with $10.2 million guaranteed and a max value of $16.7 million, a source told ESPN. The new deal will again make Dickson the NFL's highest-paid punter, a distinction he also held after signing his last extension in 2021.

Dickson, 29, had a year left on his previous deal and thus is now signed through the 2029 season.

The Seahawks traded up to select Dickson in the fifth round in 2018 out of Texas. The Sydney, Australia, native made the Pro Bowl that season and was also selected as a first-team All-Pro. Recently named by the Seahawks as one of the 50 greatest players in franchise history, Dickson ranks third in the NFL over the past three seasons with an average of 49.3 yards per punt.