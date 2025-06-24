Stephen A. Smith breaks down why Lamar Jackson is not to blame for Ravens not winning in the postseason. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked if he's doing anything different to stay "skinny."

"Don't say skinny, I stay in shape," an animated Jackson said while pointing at his body. "I'm fit, because skinny is like puny. I don't think I'm puny. I'm still 200 [pounds]."

Unlike last year, the biggest change in Jackson isn't his weight; his body is around the same size as last offseason, when he dropped 15 pounds.

According to those around Jackson, the biggest difference has been his leadership. Entering his eighth NFL season, he is communicating more with teammates on the field and wants to set up more meetings with players beyond the ones with coaches.

"He wants to do a lot more personal stuff with us, just to get that team camaraderie on a good level," Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

Since Jackson has become Baltimore's starting quarterback in 2018, the Ravens have reached the playoffs in six of seven seasons. But Baltimore has failed to reach the Super Bowl under Jackson, falling to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in last year's divisional round.

Jackson's supporting cast from the NFL's No. 1 offense in total yards (424.9) remains nearly intact. Baltimore lost left guard Patrick Mekari in free agency and added DeAndre Hopkins as the No. 3 wide receiver.

Jackson is looking for another way to get the Ravens over the postseason hump.

"I feel like just bonding with my guys will help us out a lot more on the field," Jackson said. "Picking each other's brains, being around each other a lot more -- we'll probably know what one of us is thinking ahead. We're on the field and something is going on, [I'll know Flowers] already knows what I'm thinking, I don't have to say too much. I look over there, I have [Hopkins] now, [Rashod Bateman]; these guys, they already know what I'm thinking without me saying too much. That [comes from] bonding off the field. That's why I want to get my guys together, [for] small things like that."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media during mandatory minicamp last week. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin noticed last year that Jackson started watching more tape from practice with teammates during training camp. Then, during the season, the wide receivers and tight ends would pop in during some quarterback meetings.

It sounds like Jackson wants to expand on that.

"Those guys would stop in at times to just kind of have that communication with Lamar when it wasn't the unit meeting where they could get more individualized attention from him," Martin said. "So, it worked. Those guys got on the same page as the season went, and we saw the production as the season went on."

When Martin joined the Ravens in 2021, he saw Jackson lead by example. Martin said Jackson had "a lot on his plate" at that point in his career and was relatively quiet.

These days, Jackson is more assertive and vocal, whether it's relaying calls with center Tyler Linderbaum before the snap or talking to his wide receivers after the play. It's helped Jackson to have veteran teammates like running back Derrick Henry and Hopkins, who constantly approach Jackson and ask him questions.

"The biggest area I've seen is the verbal and nonverbal communication that he has really grown and taken his game to the next level," Martin said.

Asked about being a more vocal leader, Jackson said, "I'm going into Year 8, so I've got no other choice. There are a lot of young guys coming in now, so I've got to."

It's apparent that Jackson has found his comfort zone in this offense. He is entering his third season in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system. He is coming off a season in which he threw a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Along with the increased productivity, Jackson's communication has increased with the coaching staff, too.

"You see maturity there in terms of what he sees on the field and things that he wants to do offensively," Martin said. "He's having more input back to us as coaches. Like, 'I see this. I would like to do this more or less.'"

During the first practice of mandatory minicamp, Martin asked Jackson what he's been watching this offseason. Jackson's response: The games that the Ravens lost last season.

"[I'm] just trying to make the game a lot easier for us," Jackson said. "Going into a game and knowing what the defense is going to do before they do it. Just having [the opposing teams'] plays like they're ours. Like [quarterbacks] coach Tee told you, I go back and watch the losses and see what the mistakes we made [were] and try to capitalize for next time we're in the [same] situation."