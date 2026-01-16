Rams guard Kevin Dotson to return from injury vs. Bears

Blake Corum joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to share Sean McVay's message going into the Rams' NFC divisional round matchup vs. the Bears. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams right guard Kevin Dotson will return from an ankle injury for Los Angeles' divisional round playoff game against the Chicago Bears, Sean McVay said Friday.

Dotson injured his ankle in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed Los Angeles' past three games.

McVay said Dotson, who will be a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his injury, will return to the starting lineup.

"The expectation and the anticipation is Kevin's going to be ready to go and start," McVay said. "And he had a good day yesterday and he's got that good look in his eye. I know he's missed being out there with the guys. He stayed engaged, and it's exciting to have him back."

McVay said the Rams are "relatively as healthy as you could hope to be" at this point in the season.

"We're grateful for that, because there's been some years where you look at it going into your 19th game, normally you don't have the help that we do have."

Dotson had started all 15 games before he was injured. He was replaced by guard Justin Dedich.