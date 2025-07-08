Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 20, Dak Prescott will be cleared for all activities.

"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott said from his free football camp in Southlake, Texas, on Tuesday. "I'll be full go for camp. I'm healthy. Yeah, I think soon here I'll probably get the official sign off from doc, but I'm healthy."

During the offseason program, Prescott took part in all the on-field drills after missing the final nine games last season because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery. He showed no signs of the injury during the offseason program although some of the out-of-pocket movements were limited by design.

A few weeks ago, Prescott held his annual getaway with his skill players, returning to Lake Oconee in Georgia for a few days of on-field work and off-field sessions with O2X, a performance group made up of former military personnel that helps deal with stress management and resiliency.

"It was as beneficial as any trip has been," Prescott said.

Perhaps the reason was the ability to spend more time with George Pickens, who was acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, as well as CeeDee Lamb, who was not around the team last year in a contract dispute.

"To be the guy that gets to get them the ball, it's exciting as hell because you can turn on the OTA tapes and one of the guys, the ball is in the air [for] and [the] other one has got his had up celebrating already," Prescott said. "We've just got to continue to grow that and continue to make sure that that's trending the right way."

The retreat helped Prescott and Pickens get to know each other off the field more. Prescott was impressed at how much Pickens knew from his days at Mississippi State.

"That knowledge, that involvement, it shows you a guy that loves football and that, to me, deletes a lot of the things you heard in the past about him," Prescott said. "Great dude, loves his teammates and excited as hell for this season. I know he is and I know he's happy to be in a fresh new spot and excited for what he's going to do for us."

As for Lamb, Prescott said their comfort level is not even comparable to last offseason when the receiver skipped the offseason program and did not sign his new contract until the end of training camp.

"Credit this past trip that we just had for one, but you've got to credit the offseason and the lack of contract negotiations," Prescott said. "He even alluded to that just in some conversations about how much better it feels. It's a business. That last year, nothing was personal from anybody, but he wanted to be involved. [Now] you can see what it's doing for him, his energy, his leadership, his growth."