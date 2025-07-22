Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cincinnati Bengals' camp is taking place in at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati and Bengals reporter Ben Baby has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will have the latest updates, including a look at the contract situations of Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Bengals camp

Tuesday, July 22

The Bengals made a couple of transactions one day before camp officially starts. Running back Zack Moss, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2024, was placed on the non-football injury list. That should divvy up the reps between Samaje Perine and rookie Tahj Brooks to help determine the workload behind Chase Brown.

Cincinnati also waived DT Dante Barrett, an Englishman who was part of the NFL's International Pathway Program.