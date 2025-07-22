        <
          2025 Cincinnati Bengals training camp: Latest intel, updates

          • Ben BabyJul 22, 2025, 09:21 PM
              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
          Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cincinnati Bengals' camp is taking place in at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati and Bengals reporter Ben Baby has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

          What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will have the latest updates, including a look at the contract situations of Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

          Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

          Latest news from Bengals camp

          Tuesday, July 22

          The Bengals made a couple of transactions one day before camp officially starts. Running back Zack Moss, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2024, was placed on the non-football injury list. That should divvy up the reps between Samaje Perine and rookie Tahj Brooks to help determine the workload behind Chase Brown.

          Cincinnati also waived DT Dante Barrett, an Englishman who was part of the NFL's International Pathway Program.