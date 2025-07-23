Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- In a perfect world for quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals would have already wrapped up all outstanding contract issues before training camp started Wednesday.

But when the Bengals took the field, a couple notable names were missing. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is away from the team as he seeks a long-term deal, and first-round rookie Shemar Stewart is one the last remaining unsigned draft picks.

For yet another year, it's an issue the Bengals are trying to navigate around as they prepare for the start of the upcoming season.

"Obviously disappointing," Burrow said. "You'd like to have all your guys out there Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier, but that's not how it usually works out.

"You know, it's a business," the quarterback said before pausing and deeply sighing. "And that is how it's gone."

Burrow said he has been in communication with Hendrickson, a 2024 All-Pro selection and the NFL's sack leader last season. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who spoke before practice, said he did not want to disclose whether he had any communication with the four-time Pro Bowler.

When the team's veterans were set to report for training camp Tuesday, Hendrickson posted a photo on Instagram that showed he was in Florida, where he lives. He told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was not going to report.

Earlier in the week, Bengals president Mike Brown said the team had offered Hendrickson a new contract and that he believed the Bengals star merited a raise. However, Hendrickson told Schefter that the team was not willing to provide guaranteed money after the first year of the new deal, which has been a feature in contracts for other prominent pass rushers this offseason.

Hendrickson's absence did not catch Taylor by surprise, with the coach saying he "had a sense that might happen."

Burrow spoke on both sides of the situation for Hendrickson and Stewart. He understands the business aspect that both players are dealing with and how that is part and parcel of being in the NFL.

"Nobody's ever gonna fault the player for doing business how he feels he needs to," Burrow said. "It's cutthroat business. You gotta fight for everything you can get. That's how it goes."

However, when asked whether each side of those negotiations should express more urgency to resolve those matters, Burrow didn't disagree with that notion.

"The earlier you get these things done, the better," Burrow said.

In the first training camp practice, the defense didn't suffer without Hendrickson or Stewart. They had plenty of good moments against Cincinnati's starting offense for the entire morning session.

It somewhat reinforced Taylor's belief that the prolonged discussion about the contract holdouts has not been a distraction for the team.

"It's newsworthy, certainly," Taylor said. "The guys that have been in the locker room, they just want to go take care of business. It does not come up for us. I understand in [media] settings it's going to come up. But for us, it doesn't come up."