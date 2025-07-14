Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, sources told ESPN on Monday.

It marks the second straight summer the 49ers are in this situation with a receiver who wants to be paid or traded -- and this year's situation is indirectly tied to last year's scenario with Brandon Aiyuk.

Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made, a source told ESPN. If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him.

Entering 2025, Jennings is slated to count $4.258 million against the cap in the final year of the two-year, $15.39 million extension he signed last offseason.

He is not expected to be a training camp holdout, but he is not expected to be happy, either, as the 49ers saw last summer with Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is scheduled to make close to $25 million this season under the extension he signed in August.

The 49ers extended Jennings through 2025 last year and feel they have treated him fairly, a source said.

Jennings is coming off his best NFL season, posting career highs in receptions (77), yards (975) and touchdowns (6). He finished 10th in yards per route run (2.51) and had only one drop. In addition, coach Kyle Shanahan considers Jennings to be one of the best blocking wideouts in the league.

Jennings is following the model that tight end Jonnu Smith used this summer with the Miami Dolphins. Smith asked the Dolphins for a new deal and, when they did not meet his wishes, requested a trade and wound up being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he signed a one-year, $12 million extension.