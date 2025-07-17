Kevin Clark says Colts QB Anthony Richardson is firmly on the hot seat and his job as QB1 is on the line. (1:07)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is believed to have recovered from his recent right shoulder setback as the team prepares to report for training camp next week, a source told ESPN.

Richardson, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the 2023 season, missed the final two weeks of the team's offseason practices in June after experiencing soreness in that shoulder.

The team's medical staff believed at the time that rest would alleviate the problem, and that appears to have proven true. Richardson also sought outside opinions from experts who concurred with that plan. Richardson has been in Florida for weeks working with his personal coaches throwing the ball with velocity, according to the source.

Importantly, the Colts have not had a chance to personally evaluate Richardson because players have been on their summer breaks. That will happen when Richardson returns to Indianapolis for training camp next week. Players are required to report by Tuesday.

It remains possible Richardson could be on a so-called pitch count early in camp to allow him to ramp up and avoid fatigue, the source said. That will ultimately be decided by the Colts' medical staff. But provided there are no unforeseen issues, Richardson is otherwise expected to dive into camp amid an anticipated battle for the starting job with veteran Daniel Jones, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract with Indianapolis in the spring.

The Colts have described the situation as an open competition, with coach Shane Steichen adamantly saying the most consistent player will be named the starter.

It's a pivotal time for Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. His completion percentage dropped to 47.7% in his second season in 2024 from 59.5% as a rookie in 2023. He also missed four games with two separate injuries and missed another two starts during a brief benching when he temporarily lost his job to Joe Flacco.

Before Richardson's offseason work ending early, Steichen said Richardson was on a good path. The coach said the young quarterback "was in a really good spot" and "was making really good progress."