        <
        >

          Cordarrelle Patterson says he has been released by Steelers

          play
          Stephen A., Canty clash over Aaron Rodgers criticism (1:58)

          Stephen A. Smith and Chris Canty get into it over whether Aaron Rodgers gets unfairly criticized. (1:58)

          • ESPN
          Jul 28, 2025, 04:07 PM

          Cordarrelle Patterson took to social media Monday to announce that he has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          Patterson, 34, took a sarcastic tone in his X post:

          He had one year left on a two-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Steelers last year. The move saves the Steelers $2.8 million in salary cap space.

          Patterson has nine career kick return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2013 to make him the NFL's all-time leader in the category. The Steelers, however, used him only on 11 kickoff returns last season.

          The four-time Pro Bowler appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season and had 215 total yards and one touchdown.