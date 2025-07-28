Stephen A. Smith and Chris Canty get into it over whether Aaron Rodgers gets unfairly criticized. (1:58)

Cordarrelle Patterson took to social media Monday to announce that he has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patterson, 34, took a sarcastic tone in his X post:

Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025

He had one year left on a two-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Steelers last year. The move saves the Steelers $2.8 million in salary cap space.

Patterson has nine career kick return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2013 to make him the NFL's all-time leader in the category. The Steelers, however, used him only on 11 kickoff returns last season.

The four-time Pro Bowler appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season and had 215 total yards and one touchdown.