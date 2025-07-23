Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Pittsburgh Steelers' camp is taking place at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file with the latest on Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the team. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Steelers camp

Wednesday, July 23

Aaron Rodgers wasn't around during the Steelers' move-in to Rooney Hall at St. Vincent College on Wednesday, but he reported to training camp as scheduled. Rodgers didn't participate in team periods during minicamp as he got up to speed on the team's offense, but that won't be the case when the Steelers hold their first training camp practice Thursday, coach Mike Tomlin said.

"He's a workaholic," Tomlin said of managing Rodgers' workload at training camp. "I don't have a whole lot of reservations about that. I think he's hardened himself over the course of his career with his attitude toward work. Certainly I'm going to limit him in some instances, but when I do, it's going to be more about elevating opportunities for guys like Will Howard and less about preserving him to be quite honest with you."