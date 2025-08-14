Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he thinks the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers could have a big offensive year. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers' debut as a Pittsburgh Steeler in Acrisure Stadium won't come in the preseason.

The quarterback, along with veterans including DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward, won't participate in the team's second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday.

"I'm going to play this preseason game very much like we did the first one," Tomlin said. "In terms of participation, the same collection of guys that were held out the last time will comprise the guys that are held out this time."

Mason Rudolph started the first preseason game against the Jaguars and played two series before being replaced by Skylar Thompson. Thompson played the rest of the game until the final drive of the fourth quarter when Logan Woodside took over for three plays.

Tomlin added that third-year edge rusher Nick Herbig, who didn't play against Jacksonville, could see some snaps Saturday night, but that depended on the quality of his work in Thursday's joint practice against the Buccaneers.

Tomlin demurred when asked if Rodgers' preseason work would be limited to the joint practice against the Bucs -- an exercise Rodgers said he liked because defenses were "less vanilla" than in preseason games.

"I'll deal with next week, next week," Tomlin said. "Nice try."

Tomlin previously hinted to the team website that he might hold the 41-year-old quarterback out for the duration of the preseason games.

"You might be looking at one in 2025," Tomlin told Bob Labriola of Steelers.com last week, when asked about NFL coaches who don't play their quarterbacks at all in the preseason. "Hey, this guy has been doing this for 21 years. His cumulative snap total and what's required for him to be ready is different than others. And so if I'm not adaptable and open to adjustments relative to the needs of our guys, then I'm not doing my job."