Open Extended Reactions

LATROBE, Pa. -- Ben Roethlisberger is adding another accolade to an already lengthy list.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who holds or shares at least nine NFL and 70 franchise records, is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 Hall of Honor class, the team announced at a training camp luncheon Saturday.

Fittingly, Roethlisberger is going into the hall with Maurkice Pouncey, his longtime center. The pair played together for 11 seasons. Roethlisberger made 247 starts and won two Super Bowls with the franchise that selected him 11th overall in the 2004 NFL draft.

Linebacker Joey Porter Sr., who was on the Super Bowl XL team with Roethlisberger, is the final member of the three-man 2025 class.

The announcement of Porter's induction comes on the same day as the birthday of his son, Joey Porter Jr. Porter Jr. was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he was born while his dad was at Steelers training camp in 2000.

The trio will be inducted at halftime of the Steelers' Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15.