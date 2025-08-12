Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to correct an ailment that has sidelined him for more than a week.

It was termed a "minor scope" by coach Aaron Glenn, though he couldn't say for sure that Taylor will be ready for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.

"I don't think he'll be playing in the preseason," Glenn said Tuesday after a joint practice with the New York Giants. "But, hopefully, he'll be ready for Week 1."

Taylor, 36, entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields, has battled injuries throughout his career. In recent years, he has suffered injuries to his ribs, wrist, hamstring and head (concussion), not to mention a punctured lung after a pain-killing injection by the Los Angeles Chargers team doctor in 2020.

The Jets' other quarterbacks are former UFL standout Adrian Martinez and undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who limped off the field Tuesday with an injured ankle. It's not believed to be serious, Glenn said.

If Taylor can't make it back for the opener, the Jets would go into the game without an experienced backup. Martinez, who spent last season on the practice squad, has no regular-season experience.

"This is Year 15 for him and, of course, he's seen a lot of things and has played in a lot of games," Fields said of Taylor, who served as Aaron Rodgers' backup last season. "It's great having him in the room, for sure."

Another key backup, wide receiver Allen Lazard, will be sidelined two weeks with a right shoulder injury from Saturday's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

There was some positive injury news as rookie tight end Mason Taylor (high ankle sprain) and left guard John Simpson (back) returned to practice. Defensive linemen Quinnen Williams (calf) and Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) returned on a limited basis.