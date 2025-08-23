Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

There will be a lot of moving parts for the Cowboys as they try to formulate their roster. Do they address the cornerback need with a trade or free agent signing? Do they activate Trevon Diggs (knee) off the physically unable to perform list even if he is not ready to play the first two games? Does 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith make the roster?

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cowboys:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III

Where's Will Grier? Since he is a vested veteran, he won't go through waivers and the Cowboys can have a wink-wink, nod-nod deal with him to return to the practice squad, all while knowing he will be on the game-day roster against the Eagles. They did something similar with Cooper Rush a few years ago.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke

Williams enters the season as the lead back. Blue's ankle injury sidelined him for two preseason games, but he showed promise in practice. Sanders is likely on the bubble, but his experience got him the nod over rookie Phil Mafah, who can slide to the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy

In Lamb and Pickens, the Cowboys have one of the best duos in the NFL. Turpin is a playmaker, but can he handle an expanded role? Jonathan Mingo will open on injured reserve with his knee sprain, so that might've saved Tolbert's spot.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant

Perhaps a tad heavy here with Fant, considering Luepke will see time at tight end as well, but Spann-Ford missed the preseason games with a high ankle sprain. Ferguson's numbers should go back up to 2023 levels, as he and Prescott have recovered from last season's injuries.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, Nate Thomas, Hakeem Adeniji, Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass.

Guyton's status for the opener is in question because of a broken bone suffered in his knee on July 28, but he is increasing his rehab. Thomas would start if Guyton can't go, and the Cowboys like what he has done this summer. Booker has looked the part of a first-round pick. Saahdiq Charles could be in the same boat as Grier as the Cowboys look for roster spots, knowing he will be available on Week 1.

DEFENSIVE LINE (11): Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, Dante Fowler Jr., Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Perrion Winfrey, Jay Toia, Payton Turner, Mazi Smith

Parsons is included here but will he suit up Week 1? Only he knows at this point. If he doesn't, then James Houston claims the final spot. Smith is firmly on the bubble but the feeling is the Cowboys give him one more chance to live up to his first-round pedigree.

LINEBACKERS (5): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Sanborn, Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James

The Cowboys like how this group has shaped up this summer. Liufau looks like he could make a second-year jump. Clark has look rejuvenated in this scheme. James, a rookie, has to be a special teams' ace early. Sanborn comes in understanding what new coordinator Matt Eberflus wants, having been with him in Chicago.

CORNERBACKS (6): Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Zion Childress, Kemon Hall, Andrew Booth

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones dropped the hint that Diggs might not be ready to play the first game or two. If that's the case, by activating Diggs off PUP now, he could play in Week 3. If he stays on PUP, then he would miss the first four games. Look for the Cowboys to be aggressive in finding help at this spot. Rookie Shavon Revel Jr. will begin the year on the non-football injury list, which means he will miss at least the first four games.

SAFETIES (4): Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas

Hooker played for Eberflus in Indianapolis and has been around the ball this summer. Wilson is a big hitter. Bell and Thomas are quality reserves and core special teamers.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): K Brandon Aubrey, P Bryan Anger, LS Trent Sieg

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin will end up on the game-day roster for the opener against the Eagles as the Cowboys look to stash him on the practice squad to keep a spot open on the 53-man roster at the final cuts.