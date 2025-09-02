Mike Tannenbaum and Kevin Clark discuss whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a threat in the NFC. (1:40)

Does Mayfield give the Buccaneers enough to contend in NFC? (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and right tackle Luke Goedeke have reached agreement on a four-year, $90 million extension with $50 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

A second-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2022, Goedeke was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Goedeke, 26, has played in 41 games in his three seasons with the Buccaneers, starting 31 of those appearances.

He also has started all four playoff games he has appeared in for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers signed left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a five-year extension last year, so now the team has both of its starting offensive tackles under contract through the 2029 season.