Dan Orlovsky joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he thinks the Falcons' roster is "really good" and they'll be a team to look out for this season. (1:16)

Why Orlovsky thinks the Falcons are the team to look out for (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that he believes wide receiver Drake London should be good to go for Sunday's game in prime time against the Minnesota Vikings.

London left the team's Week 1 game in the final minutes on Sunday due to a shoulder injury and did not return for the final offensive drive.

Morris said London will practice Wednesday and does not expect him to miss any more time.

"Drake is ultimately tough, and he is what he is, and we know Drake," Morris said. "I do expect him to play. That's not saying that he [will play], but when you ask me do I expect him to play? Of course. Drake is the ultimate tough guy. When he says he's going to go practice, that tells you a lot."

Morris was not as certain about No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has also been out with a shoulder injury. Mooney missed all of training camp after injuring his right shoulder July 24. He returned to practice two weeks ago in limited fashion, but was inactive last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Hard to say," Morris said when asked if London was further along than Mooney. "They're both really tough competitors."

London, 24, broke out last year in his third season. He was fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,271), ninth in receptions (100) and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns (9), all career-high totals for him.