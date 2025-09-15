Joe Burrow goes to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the second quarter. (0:24)

Star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a turf toe injury that could require surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday night.

Images of the injury to Burrow's left toe, which he suffered in the second quarter of Sunday's 31-27 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, are being sent to noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to be reviewed, sources told Schefter.

If surgery is deemed necessary, it is expected to sideline Burrow for approximately three months.

Burrow was hurt with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter when Jacksonville defensive end Arik Armstead sacked him. The play resulted in Burrow being under other players who had fallen on him.

Initially, Burrow was limping as he tried to walk off the field. But after a couple of steps, he went down on the turf. Burrow had a lengthy evaluation in the blue injury tent. After several minutes, he attempted to walk back into the locker room. However, Burrow stopped roughly 15 feet short of the tunnel that leads beneath the stadium as he sought assistance from athletic trainers to make it back inside.

Burrow was initially listed as questionable to return before he was ruled out. He never returned to the field and was in a walking boot and on crutches after the game.

Coach Zac Taylor did not have any additional information on the QB's status.

In his place, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to a comeback victory, capped by his 1-yard leap over the goal line with 18 seconds left.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.