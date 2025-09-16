Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Desmond Ridder on Tuesday, giving them a third healthy QB with starter J.J. McCarthy sidelined because of a high right ankle sprain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that McCarthy is expected to miss between two and four weeks because of the ankle injury suffered during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Carson Wentz will start the Vikings' Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ridder will join rookie Max Brosmer as depth behind him.

As of Tuesday, the Vikings had not placed McCarthy on injured reserve.

Ridder spent time with the Bengals in training camp but was released last month. The Bengals replaced him in their quarterback room with Brett Rypien, whom the Vikings had waived. Rypien will be the backup Sunday to Bengals starter Jake Browning, who will start in place of the injured Joe Burrow.

Ridder, 26, started 17 games for Atlanta across the 2022 and '23 seasons, and one for the Raiders last year.