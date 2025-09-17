Open Extended Reactions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent surgery Tuesday on his broken clavicle and a Jones fracture in his left foot.

"Successful foot & clavicle surgery thank you God," Reed posted on X.

He also addressed the surgeries from his hospital bed Tuesday on Instagram Live.

"Packers to the Bowl, bruh," Reed said. "I'm good, thank you for the prayers, bruh. But we turnt, bruh, we going all the f---ing way, bruh."

Packers receiver Jayden Reed suffered his broken clavicle last Thursday night, sidelining him indefinitely. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Reed had been playing through his foot injury when he suffered the broken clavicle in Green Bay's 27-18 win against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field last Thursday night.

"He's going to miss a lot of time," coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. "We'll see how fast he can recover and heal, and certainly I would expect him back at some point this season, but obviously it's a big blow to us."

Reed was injured after he stretched out to catch what would have been a 39-yard touchdown if it hadn't been wiped out because of a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton.

Reed missed most of training camp because of the foot injury, but he led the Packers with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the season opener despite playing just 18 snaps.

He led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.