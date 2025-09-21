Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and safety Harrison Smith (illness), both listed as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals, are expected to make their season debuts on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Defensive end Andrew Van Ginkel, who is questionable with a concussion, is also expected to play, sources told Schefter.

Smith practiced on Sept. 6 for the first time since a personal health issue sidelined him on Aug. 11, and he's been working on his conditioning to be in game-ready shape.

Darrisaw is coming back from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he sustained last season.