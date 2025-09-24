Jayden Daniels says it's up to the doctors whether he'll return to play vs. the Falcons. (1:13)

Jayden Daniels on playing Sunday: 'It's up to the doctors, not my decision' (1:13)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said he feels good and more like himself -- but that doesn't mean he'll play at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

"It's up to the doctors, not my decision," Daniels said.

Daniels was limited in practice Wednesday after not participating last week before sitting out a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Receiver Terry McLaurin (right quad) was not on the practice field, putting his status in question for the Commanders (2-1) when they play the Falcons (1-2).

Daniels wore a brace on his left knee during practice but said that, if he plays, he's not sure yet whether he'd need it in a game. He said he has never wore one in a game.

"It's something to get used to," Daniels said. "The doctors haven't said that decision yet, so that will be a conversation."

And when asked whether he feels any level of discomfort when on the field, Daniels said, "No, I'm myself."

"I feel good so I don't think [the knee] affects me," he said.

During the portion of practice open to the media, Daniels participated in individual throwing drills -- having to sturdy his stance with his sprained left knee. At times he rolled three steps to his left, turned and threw to his right. He'd mimic sliding in the pocket, then plant and throw.

"He's doing everything you possibly can to get there," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "The guy's the ultimate competitor for us."

Quinn said that Daniels -- the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who had not missed a game until Sunday -- did some work Monday and was scheduled to increase his activity Tuesday.

Daniels said he has done enough running and cutting "to feel good if I play on Sunday."

Daniels was hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 when he scrambled upfield and took a helmet to his left knee. He said he did not realize in the moment that he was hurt.

"I'm a football player; you might take some shots here and there, but it wasn't stopping me from finishing the game," Daniels said.

Marcus Mariota started in place of Daniels this past Sunday and completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also ran six times for 40 yards. His last start had been in Week 13 of the 2022 season with the Falcons, whom the Commanders visit Sunday. Mariota started 13 games for Atlanta in 2022.

In the last two seasons, in the nine quarters when he has had to replace an injured Daniels, Mariota has completed 48 of 62 passes for 573 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Washington is 3-0 in those games.

"Super happy for him," Daniels said. "He deserves everything. He's my biggest supporter, so it was my turn last week to be his."

McLaurin injured his right quad against the Raiders while being tackled as he lunged for the end zone at the end of what turned out to be a 56-yard catch with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter. McLaurin bounced up, ready to celebrate what was initially ruled a touchdown.

McLaurin did not return to the game, which Washington led 34-10 entering the fourth quarter.

He has sought multiple opinions on the injury.

"It's pretty normal that when you have something, that a second opinion takes place," Quinn said. "It's really common; almost every does that."

If McLaurin can't play, it's possible Washington would be minus two of its top three receivers for Sunday. Noah Brown (groin) did not play against the Raiders.

In addition to Daniels, McLaurin and Brown, the Commanders' offense also is missing running back Austin Ekeler (on injured reserve with an Achilles injury) and tight end John Bates (groin), who did not play against the Raiders. Neither Brown nor Bates practiced Wednesday.