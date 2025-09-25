Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday, raising hope that he will clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

"He still has to go through the whole protocol before he's totally cleared, but I like where he's at," coach Aaron Glenn said before practice.

Fields was permitted to participate in noncontact, position-specific drills, per the protocol. If he's cleared by a club physician, he can return to full football activity involving contact -- although quarterbacks always wear red, no-contact jerseys in practice.

Ultimately, an independent neurologist must sign off before Fields can play in a game.

"If he's cleared, he's the starter," Glenn said.

Fields was injured in the fourth quarter of the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tyrod Taylor started in Fields' place last Sunday and went 26-of-36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns but also had a pick-6 in the Jets' 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.