FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Addressing their disappointing secondary, the New York Jets traded Tuesday for cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., previously a full-time starter for the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets acquired Brownlee and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round choice.

When Brownlee, 24, recovers from a recent ankle injury, he could push Brandon Stephens for the starting job opposite Sauce Gardner. If nothing else, Brownlee will give them a backup with starting experience.

Stephens, a pricey offseason addition, allowed a touchdown pass and missed three tackles Sunday in a 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that dropped the Jets to 0-3. The former Baltimore Ravens starter, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract as a free agent, has struggled in three games.

The outside corners behind Stephens and Gardner are inexperienced -- rookie Azareye'h Thomas and second-year player Qwan'tez Stiggers.

Brownlee will be reunited with Jets passing game coordinator Chris Harris, who held the same title last season with the Titans.

The Jets are ranked 29th in scoring defense, coming off a game in which they failed to protect a lead in the final two minutes. Coach Aaron Glenn didn't mention names, but he noted Monday that players were caught out of position in the game. He also lamented the tackling issues.

"We're going to look at that as a staff, and we're going to talk about those things, and we're going to fix those issues," Glenn said.

Brownlee, a 2024 fifth-round pick (146th overall) by the Titans, started 17 games for Tennessee as a rookie last season. He started the first two games this year before an ankle injury kept him from playing in Week 3. Brownlee suffered the injury during practice last Thursday and was in a walking boot over the weekend.

In 19 games, Brownlee has 92 tackles, 10 passes defended and 1 interception. Brownlee is known for his aggressive coverage that at times costs him penalties. He was flagged 14 times for a total of 57 yards last season. Brownlee has been called for illegal contact, a 16-yard pass interference and a 15-yard face mask in two games this season.

"I want him to play with the tenacity that he plays with, and I want him to play hard," Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said heading into Week 2. "But the penalties must stop. I've been raised with the thought that if you allow it to happen, it's not good. We have to clean it up. At the beginning of the stage, yes, be violent with your hands, move your feet. But as they start to go in the move area, we've got to drop our hands."

The Titans claimed cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis off waivers after he was released by the Ravens during final cutdowns to the 53-man roster earlier this month. Armour-Davis started at left cornerback in place of Brownlee last week. He played 17 snaps before giving way to Darrell Baker Jr., who played 36.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.