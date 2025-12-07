Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane left Sunday's 34-10 win over the New York Jets with a rib injury and did not return, but coach Mike McDaniel confirmed after the game that it was his decision.

Achane immediately took himself out of the game after a 29-yard run in the second quarter and eventually went back to the locker room with a member of the team's medical staff.

With the Dolphins leading 24-7 at halftime, however, McDaniel didn't see a reason to risk additional injury with the team's star.

"He was hurting, but he was available to come back in the game in an emergency," McDaniel said. "You worry about breaks -- that takes time. Didn't see that, but he will be getting treatment. He was available to come back in the game. I just chose not to put him in."

The injury cut short what could've been a monster day for the third-year back, who had 105 total yards and a touchdown on just eight touches in the first half.

McDaniel's decision was also made easier by the play of second year running back Jaylen Wright, who set career highs with 24 carries for 110 yards and his first career touchdown in Achane's stead.

Wright had only played in five games entering Week 14, rushing for just 65 yards on 18 carries. He admitted this has been a "long" season but was grateful for the opportunity he had been "waiting patiently" for.

When he learned of his final rushing total, Wright's response was almost nonchalant.

"I mean, this is what I expected -- I know I can do this," he said. "Just give me a ball. I know what I'm going to do."

The Dolphins traded a future third-round pick to take Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, but he has played well behind Achane and at times behind rookie Ollie Gordon II this season.

McDaniel praised Wright for his response to adversity after Sunday's game.

"My favorite part of coaching guys isn't when everything is going well," McDaniel said. "Jaylen had expectations going into the season and it didn't start off totally the way I think he pictured it, but what did he do through that? He focused on finding ways to contribute in any way -- whether that be special teams or getting reps not only on the live action units, but also as the [scout] team.

"You really find out about people when things don't go their way. So, to see him flourish, that's what we're counting on as a team, that's what I was counting on and that's why all the guys really got excited for him to get his first a hundred-yard game."

The Dolphins ran for 239 yards Sunday, their most since their 350-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in 2023. They've also won five of their past six games; in that span, they lead the NFL with 166.2 rushing yards per game.

McDaniel didn't commit one way or the other to Achane's availability for next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football" but was confident in Miami's ability to uphold its standard without him if need be.

"I'll push all the burden onto the trainers and push him as much as he can," he said. "But the good news is, as you guys saw, we do have some other players to hand the ball off to as well. So, I promise you -- he'll be in there if he's ready."