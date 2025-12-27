Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Baltimore Ravens are without two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson for their must-win game Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson, who was listed as doubtful, is inactive after missing practice all week with a back contusion. Baltimore (7-8) needs to win in Green Bay (9-5-1) to avoid being eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2021.

Tyler Huntley, who is starting in place of Jackson at quarterback, as has a 6-10 career record. In his only start this season, Huntley helped Baltimore to a win over the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears in October.

This is the fourth game that Jackson has missed this season. He was sidelined for three games in October with a hamstring injury.

Jackson's latest injury occurred late in the first half of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots. Jackson left after being kneed in the back on a run and didn't return in the second half.

This season, the Ravens are 6-6 with Jackson, averaging 26.3 points per game. Baltimore is 1-2 without Jackson in 2025, averaging 14.3 points per game.