          Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) inactive at Packers

          • Jamison HensleyDec 27, 2025, 11:52 PM
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Baltimore Ravens are without two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson for their must-win game Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

          Jackson, who was listed as doubtful, is inactive after missing practice all week with a back contusion. Baltimore (7-8) needs to win in Green Bay (9-5-1) to avoid being eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2021.

          Tyler Huntley, who is starting in place of Jackson at quarterback, as has a 6-10 career record. In his only start this season, Huntley helped Baltimore to a win over the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears in October.

          This is the fourth game that Jackson has missed this season. He was sidelined for three games in October with a hamstring injury.

          Jackson's latest injury occurred late in the first half of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots. Jackson left after being kneed in the back on a run and didn't return in the second half.

          This season, the Ravens are 6-6 with Jackson, averaging 26.3 points per game. Baltimore is 1-2 without Jackson in 2025, averaging 14.3 points per game.